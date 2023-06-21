K2 releases mounting structure for green roofs

Germany-based K2 Systems presented a new mounting structure for green rooftops during the recent Intersolar Europe trade show.

The GreenRoof Vento allows for portrait and landscape module elevation at 10 degrees and 15 degrees with maximum module sizes of 2,400 mm x 1,350 mm. It can also be applied to existing rooftops.

“The new member of the K2 product family firstly ensures a firm footing and secondly – thanks to the greater distance from module to roof – reliably prevents shading caused by overgrown vegetation,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The feet provide a firm hold but are designed small enough so that moss and succulents continue to receive light and water so that they can continue to make their valuable contribution.”

The mounting system manufacturer plans to integrate the new solution in its PV project planning tool, K2 Base, by the end of the third quarter of 2023, for a quick and easy installation process.

According to a recent study, the output power of PV systems can be increased by up to 8% when installed on green roofs. The cooling effect through transpiration and evaporation from the plants, their ability to absorb dust, and the diffuse reflection of sunlight through the foliage, are the main factors determining this performance improvement.