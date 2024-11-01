Sunly starts construction of three solar parks in Latvia

Sunly, a renewable energy developer based in Tallinn, Estonia, has started work on three large-scale solar parks in Latvia.

The projects include a 54 MW solar park in the Valmiera municipality of northern Latvia and a 90 MW solar park in the Krāslava municipality of southeastern Latvia, where foundations are being laid for a substation. The third project is a 81 MW park in the Madona municipality, central Latvia, where Sunly has previously implemented a 11 MW solar facility.

With a combined capacity of 225 MW, the three projects will be capable of meeting the annual electricity consumption of over 118,000 households.

Each project is being developed as a hybrid park, combining solar with wind and battery energy storage, which the company says will enhance the predictability of energy production and reduce grid connection and operational costs.

Priit Lepasepp, Sunly CEO, says the company is aiming to integrate storage solutions into as many solar and wind parks as possible. “Continuous technological development is essential if we are to increase security and stability in the energy market in the region,” Lepasepp added. The construction is underway ahead of the three Baltic states, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, disconnecting from BRELL, a Russia-controlled frequency system, next February.

Sunly says it has secured €300 million ($326 million) in funding from France's Rivage Investment, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Norway’s Kommunal Landspensjonskasse to develop renewables projects in the Baltic region and Poland. Its website claims to have 227 MW of solar and wind projects in operation, with 20 GW in the pipeline and development stage.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Latvia had installed 353 MW of solar capacity by the end of 2023. In September, plans were unveiled for a 100 MW solar plant located at the port of the country’s capital, Riga.