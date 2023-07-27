PPA prices fell 11% in Europe in May, says Pexapark

Pexapark, a Swiss consultancy, said in its June monthly report that PPA prices for renewable energy continued to fall in Europe in May.
The Pexa Euro Composite Index fell by 11% from €62.30 ($69.20)/MWh at the end of April to €55.50/MWh at the end of May. Pexapark described this development as the result of an “orchestrated drop in the entirety of the energy-related commodities.”
PPA activity remained almost flat in May, with 23 announcements totaling approximately 982 MW, a 2% decrease compared to April. Germany and Spain were the largest markets in May, with deals equaling 245 MW and 317 MW, respectively.
The report also highlights the closing of Belgium’s first renewables PPA.
“Ineos Inovyn will offtake the entire output of the Helios solar park, which is expected to be 57 GWh,” said Pexapark.
