Italian scientific entities publish new regulatory practices for agrivoltaics

A group of Italian scientific institutions has released UNI/PdR 148:2023, a comprehensive set of regulatory guidelines for the implementation of agrivoltaic projects.
The group includes Italian research agency ENEA, the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Italian Standardization Body UNI, and Italy-based agrivoltaics specialist REM TEC.
The newly issued regulations encompass three crucial dimensions of agrivoltaics: electricity generation, agricultural output, and landscape preservation.
According to UNI, the document is structured to offer a comprehensive overview of agrivoltaic system types and applications, complete with classification, requirements, and best practices.
ENEA recently unveiled a map of Italy's agrivoltaic potential, while SolarPower Europe has introduced “Agrisolar Best Practice Guidelines” to provide support to project developers, scientific institutions, and policymakers engaged in the development of agrivoltaic initiatives.
