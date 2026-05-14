Bruges appoints independent solar broker offering free advice

The city of Bruges in Belgium has launched a new service offering free independent advice for small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and organizations planning to install large-scale rooftop solar.

The free advice service will be delivered by Belgian energy consultancy Emaze BV, which the city has appointed as an independent solar broker via a framework agreement.

In its role as the solar broker, Emaze BV will be available to provide free support throughout the solar installation processes, from initial calculations and feasibility studies to contract negotiations and final commissioning. They can also assist with the integration of the rooftop solar system with any required batteries, charging stations and control systems.

The broker will be required to work independently. “The city funds the services, ensuring that no commissions or commercial interests are involved,” a statement on the city’s website explains. “This guarantees neutral advice and allows for the selection of the most sustainable and profitable solution for the parties involved every time.”

To be eligible for the service, SMEs and organizations should be looking to install solar on roofs larger than 500 sqm located within the Bruges territory. Companies larger than SMEs and companies subject to solar panel obligations for buildings with electricity consumption higher than 1 GWh are not eligible for the service.

Eligible companies are invited to contact the city of Bruges to make use of the free support from the solar broker.

The city says the initiative forms part of its plan to accelerate the realization of large-scale solar projects as it works towards sourcing 90% of Bruges’ electricity from local solar and wind generation, as outlined in the objectives of its Strategic Energy and Climate Plan.

According to figures available on the city’s website, up to 71% of Bruges’ electricity came from solar and wind sources as of last year.