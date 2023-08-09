Floating PV for waterparks

Sunlit Sea is taking its PV solar floats to wakeboarding and waterski parks through a partnership with Rixen Cableway, a German watersport equipment provider.

Initially, Sunlit Sea provided training to Rixen on the installation of a prefabricated 60 kW system for a waveboarding leisure park in Mannheim, Germany.

“In the Rixen case, we provided training during the first installation,” Christoffer Isdahl, marketing manager, Sunlit Sea told pv magazine. “However, we also offer our consultancy during installation, particularly when it's a one-off.”

“This is the first deal in a partnership where Rixen will use its position for us to supply other park owners with the technology,” Isdahl said, adding that Rixen provides boat-free waterskiing and waveboarding cable systems since the 1960s.

When asked about the modules used in this application, Isdahl said, “MetSolar delivers the modules, and are regular spec, with standard width but non-standard, custom length.”

MetSolar is a Lithuanian custom-integrated PV module manufacturer. The 537 W panels have each dimensions are 1.88m x 1.88m and a weight of 60kg. The floater allows a 15cm distance between the panels consisting of 10 cm x 10 cm monocrystalline cells with fully tempered glass.