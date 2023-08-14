Teralight announces 314 MW of new solar in Israel

Teralight, via its Solar Tech subsidiary, plans to install new solar fences, rooftops, walls and aquaculture PV projects across Israel. The projects will be built in dozens of villages.

Image: nemo88, Pixabay

Solar Tech, a subsidiary of Israeli developer Teralight, plans to build 314 MW of new solar projects across Israel, according to a recent statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The projects are separated into two groups of sub-installations. The first 164 MW group of solar fences and aquaculture PV projects will be installed in undisclosed locations across Israel. Under this agreement, the Israeli bank will provide a credit limit of ILS 510 million (USD 137 million).

Israeli news website Walla has reported that  the second 150 MW sub-group of projects will include rooftop PV arrays, solar walls, and solar fences in dozens of towns. Solar Tech has signed an agreement for this batch of projects with local insurer Migdal. It will hold a 51% interest in the sub-group, while Migdal will take the remaining stake.

