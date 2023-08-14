Teralight announces 314 MW of new solar in Israel

Solar Tech, a subsidiary of Israeli developer Teralight, plans to build 314 MW of new solar projects across Israel, according to a recent statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
The projects are separated into two groups of sub-installations. The first 164 MW group of solar fences and aquaculture PV projects will be installed in undisclosed locations across Israel. Under this agreement, the Israeli bank will provide a credit limit of ILS 510 million (USD 137 million).
