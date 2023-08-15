The Hydrogen Stream: ITM Power shifts business focus to PEM electrolysis

ITM Power has agreed to work with Friem to develop a standard power supply unit design for ITM Power's 2 MW plug-and-play electrolysis container. Dennis Schulz, the CEO of ITM Power, said the move complements the UK-based company's experience with PEM electrolysis. In addition, ITM Power said it has signed a non-binding deal to sell Motive Fuels and redirect GBP 28 million ($32.5m) of pre-committed cash to its core business.

Stahlwerk Thüringen has partnered with gas network operator Ferngas to establish a connection between one of its still mills and Germany's hydrogen network by 2027. The companies have agreed to facilitate planning and technical preparations, while Thuringian Minister of Economics Carsten Feller has confirmed the German state's commitment to support the steel mill's integration into the regional hydrogen network. The project will include the conversion of a 70 k natural gas pipeline from Erfurt to Unterwellenborn, Germany.

Cummins and Taylor Machine Works have signed a letter of intent to integrate Cummins' 6.7-liter and 15-liter hydrogen engines into the Taylor Machine Works product line. ummins engines power more than 100 different models of Lift Trucks made by Taylor Machine Works for the heavy lift industry.

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy has partnered with ILF Consulting Engineers (ILF) for a green hydrogen project in Namibia. ILF will provide project management services, technical expertise, procurement, contract advice, and implementation support to drive Hyphen's project and socio-economic-development goals in Namibia, said Windhoek-based Hyphen Hydrogen Energy. Popular content Hysata has secured more than AUD 23 million ($14.9 million) from the Australian authorities to advance its “capillary-fed” electrolyzer cell technology. The company plans to test a 5 MW unit at its newly established electrolyzer manufacturing facility in the Australian state of New South Wales. Following validation, the electrolyzer array will be relocated to Queensland and installed near the 1,460 MW Stanwell Power Station, using the available land, water, and grid connection capacity. First Hydrogen has completed initial trials of its hydrogen-fuel-cell powered vehicle (FCEV), in cooperation with SSE and Rivus. They said they achieving a remarkable 630 km range on a single refueling. Vancouver-based First Hydrogen is now set to accelerate FCEV trials by collaborating with the remaining 14 UK fleet operators.