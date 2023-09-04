Redway Power launches lithium iron phosphate battery for residential use

Redway Power has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential rooftop applications.

The Chinese energy storage specialist said the new battery has a nominal voltage of 12.8 V and a nominal capacity of 200 Ah.

“This means you would need at least two 12V 200Ah LiFePO4 batteries to achieve the desired storage capacity,” the company said, noting that a typical household's required capacity is usually 5 kWh.

The new product measures 501 mm x 185 mm x 242 mm. It also features a maximum charge current of 100 A and a maximum discharge current of 200 A. It discharges ambient temperatures ranging between -20 C and 65 C, and charges at temperatures ranging between 0 C and 60 C.

The battery is IP66-rate and reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 4,000 cycles.

Redway Power is based in Dongguan, in China's Guangdong province, where it operates a factory. It also has a factory in Zigong, Sichuan province.