Redway Power launches lithium iron phosphate battery for residential use

Redway Power has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential rooftop applications.
The Chinese energy storage specialist said the new battery has a nominal voltage of 12.8 V and a nominal capacity of 200 Ah.
“This means you would need at least two 12V 200Ah LiFePO4 batteries to achieve the desired storage capacity,” the company said, noting that a typical household's required capacity is usually 5 kWh.
The new product measures 501 mm x 185 mm x 242 mm. It also features a maximum charge current of 100 A and a maximum discharge current of 200 A. It discharges ambient temperatures ranging between -20 C and 65 C, and charges at temperatures ranging between 0 C and 60 C.
Popular content
The battery is IP66-rate and reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 4,000 cycles.
Redway Power is based in Dongguan, in China's Guangdong province, where it operates a factory. It also has a factory in Zigong, Sichuan province.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.