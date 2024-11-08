Phnix presents new residential air-to-water heat pumps

Chinese heat pump manufacturer Phnix has launched a new air-to-water heat pump series for residential heating and cooling.

“The smart grid (SG)-Ready function enables intelligent connectivity to the smart grid, allowing the Heco Series heat pump to interact with the local energy network,” the company said in a statement. “This integration opens up a world of possibilities for energy management. By connecting to the smart grid, users can access real-time data on energy prices, enabling them to optimize their heating and hot water usage according to the best rates available.”

The Heco series uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant and includes five models with a nominal capacity ranging from 6 kW to 17 kW.

The smallest product measures 955 mm x 425 mm x 735 mm and weighs 55 kg. Its heating capacity ranges from 1.75 kW to 8.08 kW at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 30/35 C and from 1.86 kW to 7.27 kW at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 50/55 C. The cooling capacity spans from 2.35 kW to 8.58 kW at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 23/18 C and from 1.70 kW to 6.82 kW at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 12/7 C.

The largest system has a size of 1,085 mm x 460 mm x 1,210 mm and a weight of 160 kg. Its heating capacity ranges from 6.15 kW to 18.51 kW at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 30/35 C and from 5.72 kW to 17.10 kW at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 50/55 C. The cooling capacity spans from 6.97 kW to 21.78 kW at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 23/18 C and from 5.13 kW to 16.42 kW at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 12/7 C.

The max power input of the series ranges between 3.4 kW and 9.1 kW, while the max current is between 13.5 A and 36.2 A.

“Implemented with Phnix self-developed mainboard and equipped with an R290 safety valve, this solution ensures that any refrigerant leakage will be promptly discharged, preventing it from entering the room and ensuring safety,” the manufacturer said.

The system also incorporates a multifunctional water tank and a smart grid connection, which the company said enables users to optimize the utilization of solar power and reduce grid reliance.