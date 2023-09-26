Huasun claims 23.96% efficiency, 744.4 W output for heterojunction solar panel

Chinese solar cell and module manufacturer Huasun announced that its Himalaya G12-132 heterojunction (HJT) solar module has reached an output of 744.43 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.96%.

TÜV SUD has confirmed the results.

For the same module technology, the manufacturer had achieved in March an output of 723.97 W and an efficiency of 23.30%.

“The Himalaya G12-132 module is made up of double-sided microcrystalline G12-20BB HJT cells produced independently at the Huasun Xuancheng Phase IV HJT Cell Project,” Huasun said in a statement. “The average mass-production efficiency of the cells has been increased up to 26.2% after two months of capacity ramp-up.”

The company also explained that the new record was made possible by applying low-temperature silver paste with high-density fine busbar printing technology to the module production, without providing further details. “We will continue to break records for module efficiency and power output after gradually introducing new technologies like metallized film and 0BB into mass production,” it stated.

In March, Huasun started making solar panels at its HJT cell factory in Xuancheng, in China's Anhui province. The factory has an annual capacity of 10 GW and produce bifacial 182 mm HJT cells, based on a cell tech with a certified power conversion efficiency of 25.69%. The company said at the time it expects to maintain an average efficiency of 25.5% in mass production.

In the second half of 2022, Huasun launched the G12 series of HJT solar modules, with a focus on utility-scale projects.