Indonesia’s largest floating solar plant to expand to 500 MW

The Cirata floating PV power plant on the Cirata Reservoir in West Java, Indonesia, is scheduled to start generating 145 MW by the end of this year. This week, the project's two managing companies – Masdar and Indonesian-headquartered electricity generator PLN Nusantara Power – agreed to expand Indonesia's largest floating PV plant to 500 MW.

The companies did not say when the expanded, second phase of the project will be completed.