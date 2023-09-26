The Hydrogen Stream: Germany expands global hydrogen alliances

UK Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan and German State Secretary for Energy Philip Nimmermann signed a joint declaration of intent in Berlin this week to bolster the international hydrogen market and expedite the integration of low-carbon hydrogen into their respective energy portfolios. The agreement requires the two nations to collaborate on safety, regulatory measures, and market analysis to facilitate government and industry planning and investments.
GIZ, the German development agency, has launched the International Green Hydrogen Promotion Program (H2Uppp) on behalf of the German Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK). The program aims to bolster green hydrogen projects and their value chains in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Mexico, and Brazil. The funding for the projects ranges from €50,000 ($52.874) to €2 million, with a requirement that the private sector contributes at least 50% of the contract. Eligibility criteria include the lead applicant company being based in the European Union and having a minimum of three years in existence. The call for proposals remains open until the end of the year.
DHL, HH2E, and Sasol have signed an agreement to set up a collaborative project focused on building potential production capacities for sustainable aviation fuels derived from green hydrogen (eSAF). The project will be built in an undisclosed location in eastern Germany to serve various airports, including Leipzig/Halle. The initial plan foresees a production volume of at least 200,000 tons of eSAF per year, with the potential to scale up to 500,000 tons annually. This scaled production is expected to lead to a reduction of 632,000 tons of CO2 emissions yearly. Airbus is also expected to join the consortium at a later stage.
Tata Motors has supplied two 12-meter-long hydrogen fuel cell-powered (FCEV) buses to Indian Oil Corp., the largest petroleum company in India. These deliveries are part of Indian Oil's ongoing trials of 15 buses powered by green hydrogen across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Popular content
Mauritania could be in an advantageous position to export hydrogen to international markets, potentially surpassing countries such as Morocco and Egypt in this regard, according to Michaël Tanchum, a non-resident fellow at the Middle East Institute. Mauritania's smaller population, vast coverage by the Sahara Desert with abundant direct normal irradiation (DNI) levels, and rich wind energy resources contribute to its favorable position. Additionally, being the only Sahel nation with a coastline allows Mauritania to facilitate off-take for export markets.
Galp has made a final investment decision on two large-scale projects to reduce the carbon footprint of the Sines refinery, including a 100 MW of electrolyzers for up to 15 ktpa of green hydrogen production. The unit, for a total investment of €250 million, is expected to have its first start up in 2025. The electrolyzers will be supplied by renewable power, originating from long-term supply agreements. Plug Power was awarded the order for the 100 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, while Technip Energies will be the main EPCM provider.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.