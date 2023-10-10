NLC India secures 810 MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India
NLC India, a mining company under India’s Ministry of Coal, has won an 810 MW solar PV project from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (RRVUNL).
NLC secured the entire 810 MW capacity in RRVUNL's December 2022 tender. The project will be located in RRVUNL's 2 GW Ultra Mega Solar Park in Pugal tehsil, Bikaner district, Rajasthan. RRVUNL will supply the project with land and the power evacuation system linked to the state transmission utility, expediting project completion.
NLC said the planned installation in Rajasthan is the largest renewable project to be developed by the company. With this project, its power project capacity in Rajasthan will reach 1.36 GW, including 1.1 GW of green power.
“Considering the good solar radiation in Rajasthan, a higher capacity utilization factor (CUF) for the project is possible and [the project is expected to] generate green power of more than 50 billion units and offset more than 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during its lifetime,” stated NLC.
NLC is currently establishing various solar projects, including a 50 MW project on mined-out land, a 300 MW solar project in Barsingsar, Bikaner district, and a 600 MW project in Khavda, Bhuj district, Gujarat.
Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman and managing director of NLC, said NLC is developing 2 GW of renewable energy capacity across India, with plans to expand to more than 6 GW by 2030.
