Triple Solar introduces residential thermal battery

Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has launched a thermal battery for residential applications.
The manufacturer said the thermal storage system can be used in combination with its heat pumps. “Compared to a traditional hot water boiler, the thermal battery is up to four times smaller,” it said in a statement.
Triple Solar sells the new product in three different sizes. The smallest battery measures 640 mm x 365 mm x 575 mm and weighs 136 kg. It features a heat loss rate of 0.67 kWh/day and its capacity is 167 l.
The medium-sized device has a size of 870 mm x 365 mm x 575 mm, a weight of 187 kg and a capacity of 217 l. It has a heat loss rate of 0.77 kWh/day. The largest product has dimensions of 1,050 mm x 365 mm x 575 mm and weighs in at 233 kg. Its capacity is 333 l and it has a heat loss rate of 0.84 kWh/day.
Popular content
All products operate at a maximum pressure of 10 bars and can reportedly provide hot water at temperatures ranging from 45C to 55 C, with minimum heat source temperature ranging between 65 C and 80 C.
“Households and their homes are becoming smaller and smaller. As a result, there is often no room for a large boiler,” said the company's COO, Cees Mager. “The thermal battery is so compact that it even fits in a kitchen cupboard.”
Triple Solar began selling the new thermal battery on October 12. The Dutch company also manufactures heat pumps and photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) panels.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.