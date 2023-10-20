U.S. university deploys photovoltaic-thermal system to capture excess heat generated by PV modules

Illinois-based ELM Solar, the US reseller of UK-based Naked Energy's photovoltaic thermal (PVT) systems, has installed 240 of the British company's TÜV-certified collectors at a student dormitory at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

Naked Energy makes PVT systems in a vacuum tube form factor, with an absorber plate, conventional silicon solar cells, a borosilicate vacuum tube, and an integrated reflector in a mounting system with a 25.4 cm profile.

The absorber plate is an extrusion heat plate with high–aspect copper channels to promote turbulent heat transfer. It minimizes thermal losses, as it uses excess heat generated in the PV cells, and reportedly generates heat at up to 80 C. That heat can be transferred into buildings via 8 mm pipes connected to a 22 mm manifold with DN16 connectors.

The integrated reflectors reportedly enable the system to harvest 40% more energy compared to conventional PV and the rotating collectors can optimize performance on pitched roofs, flat roofs, and vertical facades. A single tube unit measures 2,165 mm x 300 mm x 265 mm and weighs 19.9 kg. Its aperture area is 0.64 m2 and the absorber area is 0.324 m2. Its peak thermal output is 275 W and the electrical output is 70 W.

The university student residence installation is claimed to generate solar heat up to 120 C, with an annual peak capacity of 69.9 kW thermal energy. It is the first North American project for the British PVT company.

“The business development teams at ELM Solar and Naked Energy are currently in conversations with a variety of leads in the United States,” Christophe Williams, Naked Energy CEO, told pv magazine, noting that potential customers in the US range from paper and pulp manufacturers, health care facilities and restaurants, to pilot projects with international utility companies.

“Solar heat technology has enormous potential because it takes the task of heating water, a major energy cost in any building, either off the power or gas grid, resulting in financial and carbon savings for the building owner,” said Lee C. Graves, chairman, ELM Companies, owner of ELM Solar.

According to its CEO, Naked Energy is developing a software platform to ease the planning and modeling of new PVT installations, including cost, performance, and return on investment calculations for PV-generated electricity, solar heating and cooling. Williams also said that a first German project is slated to start construction in January, without providing further details.

Naked Energy claims that its technology triples the reduction of greenhouse gases per square meter compared to traditional solar PV panels.