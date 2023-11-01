Panasonic introduces residential solar kits

From pv magazine India
Panasonic Life Solutions India has unveiled new residential solar kits in the Indian cities of Pune and Nashik, in the state of Maharashtra. It said it plans to expand its offerings to multiple cities and achieve pan-India coverage by 2025.
“Panasonic’s residential solar kit, introduced under the brand name “Anchor,” provides top-of-the-line products with Panasonic’s assurance, along with easy installation and minimal maintenance,” said the company.
The kit offers easy installation and maintenance, supported by a mobile app-based energy monitoring system. Certified system integrators handle installations, and Panasonic provides warranty-based after-sales service for customer satisfaction.
In addition, the solar modules and inverters in the kits meet BIS, IEC, and Panasonic's Corporate Safety Standards (PCSS) for enhanced safety and fire protection.
“We have accumulated significant consumer data over the years about the need for an end-to-end branded solar solution in the residential arena,” said Amit Barve, solar business unit chief for Panasonic. “Our goal is to be the trusted partner throughout the consumer’s solar journey with the solar residential kits.”
