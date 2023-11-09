LG targeting Alaska for heat pump deployment, research

South Korean electronics giant LG and the University of Alaska Anchorage have formed the Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research, the company said in a statement. They will combine lab research and real-world testing on heat pump technologies and electrification solutions.
“We joined forces to advance research and push heat pump limits for extreme climates,” LG said in a statement.
The findings will shape the future of the HVAC industry in North America and Europe. And Alaska, with its extreme temperatures, is the ideal location for this research, said James Lee, the global head of LG Electronics Air Solutions.
The joint research will be conducted in two LG cold-climate heat pump labs in Anchorage and Fairbanks. These facilities will be configured like real-world homes, using a range of HVAC solutions.
Popular content
“The consortium will foster entrepreneurship and a culture of problem-solving through enhanced research and development,” said LG.
University Chancellor Sean Parnell added that the plan will include the identification of pivotal research areas, as well as comprehensive studies and presentations on advanced heat pump technologies.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.