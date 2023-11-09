LG targeting Alaska for heat pump deployment, research

South Korean electronics giant LG and the University of Alaska Anchorage have formed the Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research, the company said in a statement. They will combine lab research and real-world testing on heat pump technologies and electrification solutions.

“We joined forces to advance research and push heat pump limits for extreme climates,” LG said in a statement.

The findings will shape the future of the HVAC industry in North America and Europe. And Alaska, with its extreme temperatures, is the ideal location for this research, said James Lee, the global head of LG Electronics Air Solutions.

The joint research will be conducted in two LG cold-climate heat pump labs in Anchorage and Fairbanks. These facilities will be configured like real-world homes, using a range of HVAC solutions.

Popular content

“The consortium will foster entrepreneurship and a culture of problem-solving through enhanced research and development,” said LG.

University Chancellor Sean Parnell added that the plan will include the identification of pivotal research areas, as well as comprehensive studies and presentations on advanced heat pump technologies.