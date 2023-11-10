Monoprice unveils new PowerCache batteries with up to 1,000 W of output

Monoprice has announced a new series of portable batteries. The PowerCache storage systems can be charged via solar panels, wall outlets, and standard 12 V accessory outlets in cars.
“PowerCache Power Stations are UL-certified to meet the industry's strictest safety standards and feature multiple built-in safety features, including overload and short-circuit protection,” the company said in a statement. “With proper use, the PowerCache 300 Lithium, 600 Lithium, and 1000 Lithium are designed to provide years of safe, reliable operation.”
“Independent AC and DC supply circuits power a versatile array of port options, including pure sine wave 120-volt AC, USB-C PD, USB-A, 12V Car Port, and multiple DC outputs – all of which can be operated simultaneously,” the company said.
