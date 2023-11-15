SAJ releases new battery inverter series for residential applications

China’s SAJ has developed two new lines of battery inverters in single-phase and three-phase configurations.

“The HS2 series leverages artificial intelligence, based on 3 Core AI algorithms, to revolutionize energy management, optimizing efficiency and reducing costs”, SAJ said in a statement. “It features an intelligent scheduling model, considering peak demand periods, electricity rates, and available solar energy to determine the most efficient times to consume or store energy.”

The HS2 single-phase hybrid all-in-one solution is available in eight versions with AC power ratings of 3 kW to 6 kW and a maximum output current of 15.0 A to 27.3 A. The PV array power ranges from 4.5 kW and 9 kW and the maximum DC voltage is 550 C. Its efficiency is 97.6% and the European efficiency reaches 97.0%. All of the devices of the series measure 354 mm x 626 mm x 365 mm and weigh 25 kg.

The HS2 three-phase product series consists of five models with rated AC power of 5 kW to 10 kW and a maximum output current of 8.0 A to 15.9 A. The PV system power ranges from 7.5 kW and 15 kW and the maximum DC voltage is 1,000 C. The efficiency is 98.0% and the European efficiency rate is 97.6%. These products measure 450 mm x 626 mm x 365 mm and weigh 32 kg.

The product lines feature an IP65 protection rate and cooling system based on natural convection. They also include LiFePO4 batteries, each with a rated energy of 5 kWh. The system can consist of up to five batteries or 25 kWh of storage. Usable energy, however, is 4.5 kWh per battery, or 22.5 kWh for five.

Both product lines come with a 10-year product warranty.

“With 150% PV side oversizing and AC 110% overloading, the HS2 series is a robust solution for power shortages during the cold winter months,” SAJ said. “The HS2 series also features a maximum 16A string current, making it compatible with high-power PV modules in the market.”