New wall-mount lithium battery inverters from India

Exide's Integra wall-mount lithium battery inverter integrates a pure sine-wave inverter system with Li-ion batteries, available in two sizes: Integra-700 (450 W, 51.2 V, 12Ah) and Integra-1000 (720 W, 51.2 V, 18 Ah).

Integra-700 provides one hour and 30 minutes of backup at a 400 W load, while Integra-1000 offers two hours and 30 minutes at the same load.

Weighing 22.65 kg and 22.95 kg, respectively, and measuring 665 mm x 405 mm x 140 mm, both models have a changeover time of less than 10 milliseconds in UPS mode.

These sleek, single-unit systems are wall-mountable and occupy less space.

“The Integra unit is also relatively much lighter than lead acid battery-based systems and as such has easy portability,” states the company. “It has a much smaller footprint also to save on space.”

The Integra features intelligent battery charge management, automatic protection controls, and a two-hour 30-minute charging time. Covered by a five-year warranty, it guards against manufacturing defects in electronics and Lithium-Ion batteries.