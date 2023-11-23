Israel to build energy communities in villages destroyed by Hamas

The Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said this week that it will rebuild villages destroyed by Hamas on Oct. 7 and turn them into self-sufficient energy communities. The ministry said that a central part of the program will be the deployment of at least 5 GW of solar capacity.

“We want to enhance the energy independent of the area, enabling it to act as an ‘energy island' in times of need,” the ministry said in a document. “Such island will be able to produce and consume electricity intendedly of the grid.”

The ministry said it is developing a multi-year program for the project. It aims to build 5 GW by 2030, including rooftop and ground-mounted PV systems. It also mentioned plans to build PV fences and bicycle lanes, as well as PV equipment production and energy storage solutions.

Some villages will become microgrids with buildings incorporating PV panels and storage units for self-sufficiency. The rebuilt structures will use high-energy-efficient materials. The program aims to develop electric car infrastructure, green public transportation, connect villages to natural gas, and upgrade water and sewerage systems. pv magazine print edition The November edition of pv magazine is dominated by the issue of global oversupply and examines the effects of a solar glut in the European Union, the United States, and other markets. We turn the spotlight on PV developments in South Korea, Taiwan, and Africa and update readers on technological progress in thin films, kerfless wafering, and mass produced heterojunction PV. “Together with the residents of those villages, we will make the Gaza Envelope into an ‘energy Island,' a global renewable energy model,” Minister Israel Katz said. “We will build storage infrastructure, R&D centers, gas infrastructure, and more.”