EDF acquires CB Heating

The UK unit of French utility EDF has purchased UK heat pump installer CB Heating, it said in a statement. The company did not disclose the value of the deal'sbut said it would help streamline the transition to zero-carbon heating solutions.

“The investment will improve the end-to-end customer journey from selection to installation by slashing waiting times and delivering better value,” EDF said. “As part of the investment, EDF is working to halve the customer journey time, which currently takes three to four months.”

The acquisition follows a strategic investment by EDF in CB Heating in 2022. As part of this investment, the companies have supported the development of the Heat Pump Installers Network (HPIN) Academy, which delivers free training to upskilled engineers at every level in the UK.

“We plan to train over 1,000 heat pump installers in 2024, meaning a quarter of all estimated heat pump installers in the UK will be an HPIN member,” said Clayton Browne, Managing Director at CB Heating. “We will continue to work with thousands of local independent installers to help them move away from fossil fuels and switch to heat pumps.”