Large-scale PV occupies just 0.13% of all agricultural land in Italy

The GSE told pv magazine Italia how it evaluates and estimates the occupied surfaces.
“Gross surface area means the surface area occupied by the panels includes the relevant physical areas that cannot be used for other purposes except that of operating the plant,” said a GSE spokesperson.
The definition and estimate of the Used Agricultural Area comes from The Italian National Institute of Statistics.
“It complies with what was published on their institutional website in the latest agricultural census of the year 2021,” the spokesperson said.
The definition is contained in the census glossary.
“Used Agricultural Surface (UAA) is a surface used for agricultural purposes by the company which includes arable land, woody agricultural crops, permanent meadows and pastures and family vegetable gardens, regardless of ownership of the lands,” said the document. “It includes both outdoor and protected surfaces.”
