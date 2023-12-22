Chinese PV Industry Brief: January-October PV installations hit 163.8 GW

China's NEA said the nation's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 560 GW at the end of November. In the first 11 months of this year, the country added 163.88 GW of new PV systems, with 21.32 GW deployed in November alone. New solar power installations hit 78.42 GW in China at the end of June.

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), meanwhile, said it expects newly PV capacity for 2023 to reach 180 GW. The association attributed this higher-than-expected growth to the flourishing utility-scale market, where numerous large-scale national wind-solar-storage power projects are expected to be grid-connected soon.

Trina Solar, Astronergy, Canadian Solar, Risen Energy, TCL Zhonghuan and Tongwei have agreed to standardize the size of 700 W modules at 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm. The initiative is supported by T/CPIA 0003-2022, a technical specification issued by the CPIA. It also defines mounting hole locations and sizes. The group sees a range of benefits, including a more efficient supply chain and lower balance of system costs.

Golden Solar New Energy Technology has announced plans to repurchase 576,000 shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 as part of a previously announced share buyback program targeting up to 181,565,961 shares, or 10% of its outstanding shares.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said that the weighted average price of n-type polysilicon fell 0.29% this week to CNY 67.8 ($9.50)/kg. Class I monocrystalline polysilicon was quoted at CNY 61.60/kg, down 1.12%, while Class II monocrystalline polysilicon was quoted at CNY59.50/kg, down 1.16%. This marks the eighth consecutive week of falling silicon prices since Oct. 18.