France announces new FIT rates for PV systems up to 500 kW

France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FITs for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the period from August 2023 to January 2024.
The new tariffs range from €0.2077/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1208/kWh for arrays ranging in size from 100 kW to 500 kW.
In the May-July period, the FITs ranged from €0.2395/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1268/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW.
The CRE also set tariffs for surplus power at €0.1339/kWh to €0.o780/kWh, depending on system size.
The French government raised the size limit for PV projects that can qualify for fixed tariffs from 100 kW to 500 kW in October 2022. In order to expand development in the rooftop PV segment, the government has also decided to reduce the degression rates planned for the FITs.
