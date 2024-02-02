Fred. Olsen 1848 deploys floating PV pilot in Norway

Norwegian green energy supplier Fred. Olsen 1848 has deployed a 124 kW pilot project of floating PV at sea.

Located in Risør, Norway, the 50×50 metre floating array will be commissioned during spring.

The pilot serves as a testing ground for refining Fred. Olsen 1848’s floating solar solution, Brizo.

The technology is designed to follow the motion of the ocean and withstand ocean environments. It features floating solar modules that can move individually within a pre-tensioned rope mesh.

Fred. Olsen 1848 says the design not only enables the efficient harnessing of solar energy but also uniquely addresses the challenges posed by wave and wind loads.

The company adds Brizo will now transition to a next phase, focused on foundational design work, to facilitate the development of a 3 MW first unit project tailored for commercial application.

“The process of installing BRIZO in Risør, Norway has gone as expected with a successful outcome,” said Geir Grimsrud, CTO of Fred. Olsen 1848.

Figures from Norwegian authorities show that the country deployed 300 MW of solar in 2023, taking its cumulative installed PV capacity to 597 MW.

In December, a report by SolarPower Europe claimed a global floating solar potential of 3 TW to 7 TW, while IEA-PVPS analysts have estimated a cumulative capacity of 60 GW by 2030.