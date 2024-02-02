TSUN releases new series of microinverters

Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has launched a new line of single-phase microinverters with a continuous input DC current of 15 A and 3 kW of continuous output power.
The new Titan series of microinverters has a 97.2% efficiency rating and a 99.9% nominal maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency.
“The microinverter boasts full compatibility with solar modules ranging from 380W to 600W, with independent maximum power point trackings (MPPTs),” the company said.
The inverters weigh 6.8 kg and are equipped with an IP67 enclosure rating.
Popular content
The manufacturer said the products have four MPPT channels, enabling the connection of two low-power modules in a series. They have an operating temperature of -25 C to 65 C and come with a 12-year warranty.
“All microinverters from TSUN come with integrated Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for additional data transfer unit (DTU) and other collectors,” the company said. “Monitoring is convenient and simple through the terminal-oriented monitoring app.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.