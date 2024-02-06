The Hydrogen Stream: Zaha Hadid designs marina refueling stations

A German-Czech consortium has revealed plans to manufacture a drivable hydrogen motorcycle by the end of 2025, in line with European standards. The Czech partners will focus on vehicle development, while the German partners will concentrate on the drivetrain, with WätaS Wärmetauscher Sachsen GmbH developing fuel cell stacks and Fraunhofer IWU supporting production technology and stack functionality enhancement.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (NGEL) and the government of the Indian state of Maharashtra have agreed to jointly develop green hydrogen and derivatives with a capacity of up to 1 million tons per year. The plan includes 2 GW of pumped hydro projects and up to up to 5 GW of renewable energy installations, with or without storage. The potential investment could reach INR 800 million ($9.63 million).

Nikola has opened its first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in southern California. The Arizona-based company said that the facility, which includes an advanced modular fueler, marks the latest step in its plans to offer hydrogen refueling solutions for Class 8 trucks.