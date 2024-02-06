The Hydrogen Stream: Zaha Hadid designs marina refueling stations

Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled hydrogen refueling stations for marinas in Italy – the world's first green hydrogen refueling network for recreational boating. NatPower will invest €100 million ($107 million) in the project, to be launched at 25 marinas and ports. The architecture firm said it will start installing green hydrogen infrastructure this summer, with plans to set up 100 refueling stations across the Mediterranean over the next six years, delivering up to 3,650 tons of hydrogen per year. It saied the stations will be built using low-carbon concrete via a 3D-printing process.
