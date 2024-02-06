The Hydrogen Stream: Zaha Hadid designs marina refueling stations

Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled the world’s first green hydrogen refueling network for recreational boats at marinas in Italy, while a German-Czech consortium has announced the development of a drivable hydrogen motorcycle.

Image: Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled hydrogen refueling stations for marinas in Italy – the world's first green hydrogen refueling network for recreational boating. NatPower will invest €100 million ($107 million) in the project, to be launched at 25 marinas and ports. The architecture firm said it will start installing green hydrogen infrastructure this summer, with plans to set up 100 refueling stations across the Mediterranean over the next six years, delivering up to 3,650 tons of hydrogen per year. It saied the stations will be built using low-carbon concrete via a 3D-printing process.

A German-Czech consortium has revealed plans to manufacture a drivable hydrogen motorcycle by the end of 2025, in line with European standards. The Czech partners will focus on vehicle development, while the German partners will concentrate on the drivetrain, with WätaS Wärmetauscher Sachsen GmbH developing fuel cell stacks and Fraunhofer IWU supporting production technology and stack functionality enhancement.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (NGEL) and the government of the Indian state of Maharashtra have agreed to jointly develop green hydrogen and derivatives with a capacity of up to 1 million tons per year. The plan includes 2 GW of pumped hydro projects and up to up to 5 GW of renewable energy installations, with or without storage. The potential investment could reach INR 800 million ($9.63 million).

Nikola has opened its first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in southern California. The Arizona-based company said that the facility, which includes an advanced modular fueler, marks the latest step in its plans to offer hydrogen refueling solutions for Class 8 trucks.

Spain could produce up to 2.5 million metric tons of green hydrogen per year by 2030, with an electrolysis capacity of 23.3 GW, said Arturo Gonzalo, the CEO of Enagas. This projection exceeds the current demand for green hydrogen in Spain, which is approximately 1 metric ton (MT) per year, surpassing the annual consumption of gray hydrogen at 600,000 tons. In the maximum potential scenario, production could reach 7.9 MT per year, with an electrolysis capacity of 74.3 GW, and consumption at 1.4 MT per year. The baseline scenario suggests a production of 1.6 MT per year, an electrolysis capacity of 13.4 GW, and a consumption forecast of 1 MT per year.

