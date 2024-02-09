Powin, Galp to install 5 MW/20 MWh of battery storage in Portugal

Global energy storage supplier Powin LLC and Portuguese integrated energy company Galp have partnered to install a utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in Algarve, Portugal.

The 5 MW/20 MWh battery system will be built at one of Galp’s solar power plants near the village of Alcoutim. The announcement marks Galp’s attempt to hybridize its solar power production portfolio.

Galp says the batteries will allow it to store the solar energy produced in periods of high generation, and to deploy it during periods of high demand, maximizing the value of the energy.

“As Galp keeps growing its renewable energy capacity aiming to transform its industrial base to produce green fuels and sell renewable energy to its clients, storage solutions are key to ensure a steady supply of electrons to our businesses,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, Galp's executive director in charge of renewables, new business, and innovation. “Batteries also add to the competitiveness of our renewable energy portfolio by making solar and wind power available when they are most needed.”

Powin CEO Jeff Waters said the project will be bigger than its megawatt impact. It is Powin’s first project in Europe and coincides with the opening of its new office in Madrid, Spain.

“Europe is expected to deploy over 90 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects by 2030, and we are well positioned to support this demand along with the wider EMEA region’s rapid energy storage growth,” said Waters.

Galp’s solar power production portfolio is one of the biggest in the region at close to 1.5 GW in operation, including 144 MW in the vicinity of the newly announced BESS.

Portugal’s cumulative PV capacity hit 2.59 GW at the end of 2022. It aims to install 20.4 GW of solar by 2030.

The country has set a goal of at least 80% of electricity production coming from renewable sources by 2050. In November, it enjoyed a weekend of being powered solely by renewables.