Adani Solar unveils 575 W TOPCon bifacial PV module with 22.4% efficiency

From pv magazine India
Adani Solar has unveiled a bifacial solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology at Intersolar India 2024, a three-day event that kicked off this week in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
The module, launched under the company's Shine series, features cells indigenously produced by Adani, meeting the domestic content requirement for PV power projects under the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
The 144-cell bifacial panel is available in power range from 550 W to 575 W, with an efficiency of 21.4% to 22.4%. Its open-circuit voltage is between 50.2 V and 51.2 V and the short-circuit current is 13.87 A to 14.17 A.
Popular content
The panel features a transparent backsheet on the rear side. It weighs 28 kg and measures 2,266 mm x 1,133 mm. It is built with 182 mm (M10), 16BB half-cut cells.
The panel can be used with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. It has a temperature coefficient (Pmax) of -0.31% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.
The panel comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The first-year degradation is 1%. The power output at the end of 30 years is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.