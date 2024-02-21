Adani Solar unveils 575 W TOPCon bifacial PV module with 22.4% efficiency

From pv magazine India

Adani Solar has unveiled a bifacial solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology at Intersolar India 2024, a three-day event that kicked off this week in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The module, launched under the company's Shine series, features cells indigenously produced by Adani, meeting the domestic content requirement for PV power projects under the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The 144-cell bifacial panel is available in power range from 550 W to 575 W, with an efficiency of 21.4% to 22.4%. Its open-circuit voltage is between 50.2 V and 51.2 V and the short-circuit current is 13.87 A to 14.17 A.

The panel features a transparent backsheet on the rear side. It weighs 28 kg and measures 2,266 mm x 1,133 mm. It is built with 182 mm (M10), 16BB half-cut cells.

The panel can be used with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. It has a temperature coefficient (Pmax) of -0.31% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The panel comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The first-year degradation is 1%. The power output at the end of 30 years is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.