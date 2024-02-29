India launches 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid tender

From pv magazine India

SECI has started accepting proposals to set up 1.2 GW of ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects anywhere in India. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis.

SECI will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. SECI will sell the power to the different buying entities of India.

Developers need to submit single bids offering 50 MW minimum contracted capacity, and a maximum of 600 MW. The contracted capacity must be quoted in integral values. The total contracted capacity to be allocated to a single bidder will be limited to 600 MW.

“Bidders who have already commissioned hybrid projects or are in the process of constructing such projects and have untied capacity may also participate under this RfS,” said the tender document. “In such case, they will be given the benefit of a longer period of PPA, commensurate to the duration between the actual date of commencement of supply of power and the scheduled commencement of supply date.”