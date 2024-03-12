Austa releases new three-phase inverter series

Chinese manufacturer Austa has released a new series of hybrid three-phase inverters.

The series includes seven models with DC input ranging from 6 kW to 22.5 kW and AC output ranging from 4 kW to 15 kW.

“It supports up to 120% three-phase unbalanced output, it is fully adapted to the access of 18 A large solar modules, and provides 1.5 times DC overmatching,” the company said in a statement. “It can be parallelized according to customer scenario requirements, with up to 9 maximum number of parallel operations. At the same time, through advanced inverter control technology, the maximum conversion efficiency can reach 98.4%.”

The smallest product of the series comes with a maximum input of 6 kW and an output of 4 kW. For the largest device, these values are 22.5 kW and 15 kW, respectively.

Popular content

All versions have a size of 52 cm x 40 cm x 23 cm and weigh 28 kg. They can operate at temperatures of -25 C to 60 C and in a humidity range of 0-95%. “It has been upgraded to IP66 protection level, which can flexibly cope with various harsh environments, and also supports anti-backflow protection,” the company added.

The new products are also equipped with a 32-bit floating point microcontroller unit (MCU) optimized for processing, sensing, and driving. “They adopt advanced control algorithms to improve real-time control of the application’s closed-loop performance, which also improves accuracy,” the manufacturer stated.