Solitek launches bifacial solar panels for carports

Lithuania’s Solitek, a module and battery manufacturer, announced the availability of a new 370 W bifacial dual glass framed panel for carports.
“The reason we added a module with a framed structure and glass thickness of 3 mm to our Solid line, which is normally frameless, stems from market demand, especially from installers,” Solitek CEO, Julius Sakalauskas, told pv magazine.
“A framed structure offers easier installation, while ensuring the extreme durability of our modules, thanks to the robustness provided by the thicker glass, which can withstand heavy snow loads and hail resistance.”
The module is categorized as overhead glazing according to German Institute for Building Technology (DIBt) code. It has hail resistance of class 4 and fire class A rating and can withstand snow loads up to 10,500 Pa and up to 5,400 Pa of wind load.
Made with 60 p-type monocrystalline M6-sized PERC cells, the 370 W module has 19.57 % power conversion efficiency. It weighs 32 kg and measures 1782 mm x 1061 mm x 35 mm. The open-circuit voltage is 40.50 V and the short-circuit current is between 11.18 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,000 V.
The panels also feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of black anodized aluminum.
Both sides of the modules are covered with 3.0 mm glass. The front side has PV glass with antireflective coating while the backside utilizes float glass. They have an operating temperature ranging between -40 C and 85 C, and the temperature coefficient is -0.32 % per degree Celsius.
Solitek offers a 30-year product warranty and the 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87% of the nominal output power.
