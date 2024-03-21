LG presents residential air-to-water heat pump

South Korean electronics manufacturer LG has launched its G R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc residential heat pump at the Canadian Mechanical and Plumbing Expo (CMPX), taking place this week in Toronto, Canada.



“The LG R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc system provides ease of installation by seamlessly integrating hydronic components, using water pipes to eliminate the need for refrigerant piping,” the company said in a statement. “Powered by LG's advanced heat pump technology, the R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc efficiently produces hot water for various applications, including space heating and domestic hot water.”

The system uses difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant, which has a global warming potential (GWP) of 675. It has a size of 1,239 mm x 1,380 mm x 330 mm and has a weight of 115.5 kg.

LG is offering the heat pump in four versions with nominal capacities of 5 kW, 7 kW, 9 kW, 12 kW, 14 kW, and 16 kW. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) can reportedly reach up to 4.68.

Popular content

The heat pump can operate within versatile leaving water temperature ranges, covering cooling up to 27 C and heating up to 65 C. The manufacturer also claims the new system can maintain 100% of its heating capacity at -15 C outdoor temperature, with leaving water temperature reaching up to 55 C.

“Incorporated noise reduction technology, such as an encapsulated compressor and vibration decoupling, operates at audio levels as low as 49dB at a 1m distance,” the manufacturer added. “The product sets a new standard in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) innovation with reduced defrost cycles, extended operation time and intervals.”