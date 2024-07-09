Rhoss launches non-reversible water-source heat pumps for high-temperature heating

Italian heating manufacturer Rhoss has released a non-reversible water-source heat pump for commercial and industrial applications.

The new product can reportedly reach hot water temperatures of up to 85 C and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 5.04. “With screw inverter compressors and low GWP refrigerants such as R1234ze or R515B, these units ensure high performance with a reduced environmental impact,” the company said in a statement.

The manufacturer said the new FullFlow-I Boosted Eco heat pumps represent an ideal solution for commercial, tertiary, residential, and industrial applications, as they can raise hot water temperatures “beyond the usual operating limits of heat pumps.”

The novel heat pump is available in seven versions with heating capacities ranging from 410.4 kW to 1,000.5 kW. Their coefficient of performance ranges from 3.65 to 3.83.

The smallest product measures 2,500 mm x 2,115 mm x 1,680 mm and weighs 2,065 kg, while the largest version has dimensions of 3,155 mm x 2,115 mm x 1,680 mm and a weight of 3,220 kg.

The heat pump also features a display of cooling circuit high and low pressure, an electronic expansion valve, and a master-slave control up to 4 units in parallel. It can operate with inverter-driven screw compressors and, according to the manufacturer, ensures ideal operation also in a stand-alone configuration, with hot water production also with lower water source-side temperatures.

Ideal operation also in stand-alone configuration, with hot water production also with lower water source-side temperatures

The Poker290 heat pump has a heating capacity of 47.4 kW and a cooling capacity of 44.8 kW. The cascaded system can combine up to four modules, with heating and cooling capacities of up to 190.5 kW and 178.3 kW, respectively. The smallest unit measures 1,224 mm x 2,260 mm x 1,320 mm and weighs 670 kg, while the largest one measures 4,926 mm x 2,260 mm x 1,320 mm and weighs 2,680 kg.

The new device has a coefficient of performance (COP) of 3.2. The air source temperature can range from -20 to 40 C. The heat pump can purportedly produce hot water up to 65 C with external air down to -12 C. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) for heating water to 35 C varies between 3.81 and 4.19, while the SCOP for 55 C applications varies from 3.20 to 3.57.

It uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant, with a global warming potential (GWP) of 3. In a statement, Rhoss said its new product means “it is now possible to offer fluorine-free refrigerant units for new installations, as well as building renovation with integration or total replacement of the existing heating system, including gas boilers.”

The Poker290 uses a double scroll compressor design that operates at 76dB(A), the equivalent of living room music.