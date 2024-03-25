France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.1021/kWh

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the sixth round of tenders for C&I rooftop PV systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 362.2 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 60 developers at an average final price of €0.1021/kWh.

According to French consulting firm Finergreen, this round was largely dominated by TotalEnergies, which won 80.1 MW of power, or 22% of the total. Other selected developers were Urbasolar with 30.1 MW, or 8% of the total, and the Sun’R-RGreen consortium with 26.2 MW. They were followed by Reden Solar (19.7 MW), Akuo (18.2 MW), Neoen (14.4 MWp) and Solveo (13.9 MW).

Finergreen has identified 42 developers in total, including 23 that were allocated less than 5 MW.

In the fifth tender, finalized in late August 2023, the French authorities allocated 378 MW of solar to 60 developers at an average final price of €0.10195/kWh.

In the fourth exercise, the ministry only allocated 57.6 MW across 16 projects at an average final price of €0.10452/kWh. In the third tender, the allocated capacity was 89.9 MW, with an average final price of €0.090951/kWh. In the second tender, the assigned power was 122 MW, with an average final price of €0.08257/kWh.