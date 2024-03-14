India allocates 480 MW renewables-plus-storage at $0.068/kWh

From pv magazine India
Solar Energy Corp of India has allocated 480 MW under its 1.5 GW renewables-plus-storage tender, at an average price of $0.068/kWh.
Hero Future Energies bid for 120 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 5.59 ($0.067)/kWh. JSW Energy secured 180 MW, Serentica Renewables 100 MW and ReNew 80 MW at INR 5.6/kWh each.
The winning developers will set up renewable energy projects backed with energy storage system to supply firm and dispatchable renewable energy in a demand-following manner. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission grid.
Popular content
The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.
SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. Power procured by SECI from these projects has been provisioned to be sold to Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd and Madhya Pradesh Power Management Co. Ltd.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.