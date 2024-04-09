Chinese PV Industry Brief: Seraphim begins work on 10 GW module factory

Seraphim has started building a PV module production facility in Huadu district, Guangzhou, Guangdong province. The company, in collaboration with the city of Guangzhou, will construct a 10 GW PV module manufacturing plant in two phases in Chini, Huadu district, with a minimum investment of CNY 6 billion. Trial production is scheduled to start in December 2025, with full-scale production set for 2026.

JA Solar, in collaboration with the Bayannur municipal government in Inner Mongolia and China Huadian Group, have announced plans to set up a joint venture energy company in Inner Mongolia to build a 5 GW PV module factory. The project involves a total planned investment of CNY1.4 billion. The company will develop a solar panel production workshop, along with associated supporting facilities.

TBEA recorded CNY 98.12 billion of operating revenue in 2023, up 1.79% year on year, while its net profit reached CNY 14.09 billion, down 38.42% from the preceding year. The company completed approximately 2.19 GW of wind farms and PV projects, with a total operational capacity of 3.41 GW from grid-connected power stations.

China Glass Holdings has reported CNY 5.3 billion of sales for the year to Dec. 31, 2023, up from CNY 4.3 billion in the preceding year, but it incurred a loss of CNY 409.76 million. The company, which specializes in solar glass materials and architectural glass, partly attributed the loss to factors such as the downturn in China's real estate industry, fluctuating market prices of raw materials, and macroeconomic forces.