Chinese PV Industry Brief: Seraphim begins work on 10 GW module factory

Seraphim has started building a PV module production facility in Huadu district, Guangzhou, Guangdong province. The company, in collaboration with the city of Guangzhou, will construct a 10 GW PV module manufacturing plant in two phases in Chini, Huadu district, with a minimum investment of CNY 6 billion. Trial production is scheduled to start in December 2025, with full-scale production set for 2026.
JA Solar, in collaboration with the Bayannur municipal government in Inner Mongolia and China Huadian Group, have announced plans to set up a joint venture energy company in Inner Mongolia to build a 5 GW PV module factory. The project involves a total planned investment of CNY1.4 billion. The company will develop a solar panel production workshop, along with associated supporting facilities.
TBEA recorded CNY 98.12 billion of operating revenue in 2023, up 1.79% year on year, while its net profit reached CNY 14.09 billion, down 38.42% from the preceding year. The company completed approximately 2.19 GW of wind farms and PV projects, with a total operational capacity of 3.41 GW from grid-connected power stations.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.