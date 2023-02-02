TBEA unveils new residential inverters

TBEA Xi'an Electric Technology Co. Ltd., a unit of Chinese inverter manufacturer TBEA New Energy Industry, has unveiled a new inverter for applications in residential PV systems.

“Our new TS10/12/15/17/20/22/25KTL inverter is able to cope with all kinds of complex scenarios, to create an extremely safe rooftop PV power station,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

There are seven versions of the new products, with power outputs ranging from 10 kW to 25 kW, and the maximum output current ranging from 16.8 A to 39.8 A. The devices measure 398 mm x 460 mm x 190 mm, weigh between 18 and 20 kg, and offer two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels. MTTP voltage ranges from 160 V and 1,000 V, while the maximum input current for MPPT is 30 A.

The inverter efficiency is 98.5% and the maximum input voltage for all devices is 620 V. The system is also equipped with IP66-rated protection and a cooling system based on a smart forced air technique. The products can reportedly operate at altitudes lower than 4,000 meters and temperatures between -25 C and 60 C.

“Our new product offers intelligent operation and maintenance, supporting remote one-click upgrade,” the spokesperson said. “With the support of TB-eCloud data service integration solution, the operation and maintenance efficiency can be effectively improved by 50% , to help digital operation and maintenance of the power station.”