The Hydrogen Stream: MAN Truck to deliver 200 hydrogen vehicles by 2025

MAN Truck & Bus said it will deliver 200 hydrogen vehicles to customers in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, and selected non-European countries by as early as 2025. “MAN will hand over its battery-electric truck to customers for the first time in 2024 and scale it up from 2025,” said the Germany-based commercial vehicle manufacturer, adding it will be the first European truck producer to launch a small series with a hydrogen combustion engine.

Australia and the European Union will continue to cooperate on hydrogen production and usage, ensuring the adoption of renewable-hydrogen technologies, creating hydrogen hubs, and using renewable hydrogen primarily in sectors where direct electrification poses a challenge. “The EU and Australia intend to foster rules-based, transparent, and undistorted global markets for renewable hydrogen and its derivatives based on reliable supply chains and certification schemes,” said European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.

The European Commission has approved Germany's €350 million ($380 million) scheme to support renewable hydrogen production through the European Hydrogen Bank's “Auctions-as-a-Service” tool. “The approved scheme will support the construction of up to 90 MW of electrolysis capacity and is expected to incentivize the production of up to 75,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen,” said the European Commission.

Provaris and Global Energy Storage (GES) have signed a collaboration agreement to develop a gaseous hydrogen import facility at the GES terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. “Under the collaboration, GES and Provaris will complete a comprehensive prefeasibility study to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of berthing and unloading of Provaris' proprietary H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers,” said Singapore-based GES. Activities will also include the joint marketing of the proposed facility. Provaris will be responsible for the transportation of the hydrogen, and GES will handle discharge and injection into the hydrogen grid.

Axpo has signed a cooperation agreement with Enego to study the feasibility of a 100 MW green hydrogen plant in the Priolo-Augusta industrial complex in Sicily, Italy. “Contributing to the creation of a so-called ‘hydrogen valley' running between Catania and Siracusa, the new plant would help meet demand for green from industries in the surrounding area,” said Axpo. The two sides said it will be possible to expand the plant's capacity to up to 300 MW.

Nuvera Fuel Cells has secured more than $14 million of investment tax credits from the US Internal Revenue Service through the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Tax Credit (48C), which is funded by the US Inflation Reduction Act, providing up to 30% investment tax credits. Nuvera Fuel Cells said it plans to use the tax credits to expand fuel cell production capacity at its headquarters in Billerica, Massachusetts. PX Group, a UK infrastructure operator, has acquired a majority stake in Lifte H2, a Germany-based provider of hydrogen engineering solutions. PX Group said it plans to expand Lifte H2's engineering team and leverage its hydrogen development expertise to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen applications in the United Kingdom.

Aurora Energy Research said that the main challenge in hydrogen development lies in uncertainty regarding off-takers, with capability outweighing willingness. “Expanding hydrogen applications bolsters demand, though transportation remains a key hurdle, particularly in specific locations,” said the energy intelligence company during the recent 10th Aurora Spring Forum in Oxford, England. “To address risk, a shift toward sustainable, long-term efforts is proposed, leveraging sector-specific quotas to drive ambition.”