The Hydrogen Stream: Engie confirms termination of H2Sines.Rdam project

H2Sines.Rdam, a planned 400 MW green hydrogen project in Portugal designed to ship liquid hydrogen to the Netherlands, has been terminated. “Given the lack of clear regulations and considering the current maturity of the target market, as well as the absence of sufficient infrastructure, the different partners of the project have taken the decision to terminate the project in Portugal,” Engie told pv magazine. The French company was a co-developer alongside Shell, storage tank specialist Vopak, and shipping firm Anthony Veder.

Fortescue has officially opened an electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Gladstone, Australia, and claimed that it is one of the first in the world to house an automated assembly line. “The 15,000-sqm advanced manufacturing facility, constructed and fully commissioned in just over two years, will have capacity to produce over 2 GW of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer stacks annually,” said the Australian company.

CP Group and Fortescue Energy have announced a joint venture to supply green hydrogen, ammonia, and fertilizer to Morocco, Europe, and other international markets. Fortescue Energy said the plan includes the potential development of manufacturing facilities and an R&D hub to advance Morocco's renewable energy industry. OCP Group is a global company that specializes in plant nutrition and phosphate-based fertilizers.

Popular content

Singulus has launched a new range of physical vapor deposition (PVD) coating systems for fuel cells and proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer components. “The innovative inline systems, which are based on the proven GENERIS PVD platform, set new standards in efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” said Singulus. The German vacuum coating technology supplier is already coating bipolar plates on a pilot scale with industrial and research partners, but it said that this new line targets series production.

Enapter recorded €9.3 million ($9.9 million) of incoming orders in the first quarter of 2024, from €1.27 million in the preceding year. It said that this amounts to an increase of around 730% compared to the first quarter of 2023, with nearly 75% of the total coming from orders for its AEM Nexus megawatt-class multicore devices. The German-Italian electrolyzer company noted that the remaining share was generated from sales of compact single-core AEM EL 4 electrolyzers, with most of the orders coming from Europe and the United States.