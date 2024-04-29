EDF, KOWEPO, Masdar to develop 1.5 GW of solar in UAE

EWEC and the other stakeholders have signed a PPA for the project. The consortium will design, finance, build, and operate the plant, with EWEC will only paying for the net electrical energy. The plant will be built in Al Ajban, 70 km northeast of Abu Dhabi.

Masdar Chairman and UAE Minister of Industry Sultan Al Jaber said the project will see the United Arab Emirates host four of the largest single-site plants in the world.

“The UAE is leading by example and matching words with actions in the global effort to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030,” he stated.

Al Ajban Solar PV, projected to be commercially operational by the third quarter of 2026, will generate electricity to power 160,000 households in the United Arab Emirates. The project developers aim to achieve financial close by the third quarter of this year.

“Our focus extends beyond the immediate benefits, and our advanced techno-economic analysis demonstrates the vital role that solar power plays in meeting both current and future energy demand of Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” said EWEC CEO Othman Al Ali.