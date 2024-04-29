EDF, KOWEPO, Masdar to develop 1.5 GW of solar in UAE

EWEC has selected an international consortium comprising France’s EDF Renewables, South Korea’s KOWEPO, and Masdar to develop the 1.5 GW Al Ajban solar project in the United Arab Emirates.
By 2030, EWEC wants to source more than half of Abu Dhabi’s electricity from renewable and clean energy. Its latest forecasts recommend adding 1.4 GW of new solar per year between 2027 and 2037.
The utility recently hosted a tender for the development of an independent greenfield 400 MW battery energy storage system, followed by a request for proposals from developers and consortia for a 1.5 GW solar project in the Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi.
