Egyptian utility launches tender for 8.2 MW solar-plus-storage project

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) has kicked off a tender for an 8.2 MW solar plant plus a 2 MW/4MWh battery energy storage system in Siwa Oasis, located in the west of Egypt.

EEHC is initially requesting expressions of interest from both local and foreign companies for the design, build and operation of the facility.

The 16-hectare site in Siwa Oasis is already home to a microgrid and a 10 MW PV system. The project intends to enhance the microgrid by constructing and complementing the existing PV system, the EEHC says, in a bid to supply more electricity to local rural areas.

Expressions of interest must be sent electronically to EEHC by June 3, 2024.

According to the tender document, a request for proposals will then be issued in the summer, ahead of the contract being awarded at the start of December.

Egypt had deployed 1,836 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The Egyptian government has set a target of achieving 42% renewables in its energy mix – including 22% solar – by 2030. It estimates this will require 31 GW of solar.