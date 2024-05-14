Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei gets $5.4 billion polysilicon order from Longi

Tongwei has revealed that its six subsidiaries have signed a monocrystalline polysilicon material sales agreement with nine subsidiaries of Longi. The terms of the agreement state that between 2024 and 2026, Longi will procure a minimum of 862,400 tons of polysilicon from Tongwei. The pricing for this transaction will be subject to monthly negotiations between the parties. Based on the latest domestic n-type silicon transactional price of CNY 45,300 ($6,265) per ton announced by the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) on May 8, the total value of the contract is estimated to be around CNY 39.1 billion. The collaboration between Tongwei and Longi marks a continuation of their previous partnerships, with significant sales contracts signed in 2018 and 2022.

Cloud Live Tech Group (CLTP), a new entrant in the PV sector, has announced an agreement with Das Solar for n-type TOPCon cells with efficiency ratings of 24.7% and above. The contract outlines the delivery of the cells to Das Solar in batches, totaling an estimated sales volume of 1,408 MW. Deliveries are scheduled on a monthly basis, with completion expected by the end of 2024. CLTP has also finalized a contract to provide 1.6 GW of N-type monocrystalline cells to GCL SI by November 2024. These deliveries will occur on monthly basis, at a nominal efficiency of at least 24.6%

