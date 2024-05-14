Grew Energy begins work on 3.2 GW ingot-module factory in India

From pv magazine India

Grew Energy, a renewable energy venture under Chiripal Group, has started building a backward-integrated solar module factory in Jammu and Kashmir, India, with a commitment to invest INR 4,500 crore ($538.85 million). Upon completion, the facility will produce 3.2 GW of high-efficiency modules and 2.8 GW of ingots, wafers and cells per year.

Grew Energy is India’s first renewable energy company to establish a manufacturing facility in Jammu.

“Located in Kathua, the high-tech facility will be as per international standards with world-class automated machinery, making Grew the first solar company in India to have such unique technology and a cutting-edge manufacturing facility,” stated Grew Energy.

The Kathua facility, spread over a total area of 80 acres, is Grew Energy’s second manufacturing unit. It will enable Grew Energy to meet the future demands for the growing solar needs of northern India. The company will also drive positive change to empower communities, boost employment opportunities, and teach skills to youth.

“As we embark on this transformative journey, we at Grew are grateful to the Government for the welcome and being so supportive. The new plant will not only add to the socio-economic development of the state but it will also play a pivotal role in meeting India’s net zero target,” said Grew Energy CEO Vinay Thadani. “It will also help in creating employment opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. With establishment of our Kathua facility and our existing 2.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Grew will achieve a total of 6 GW manufacturing capacity for modules and 2.8 GW for solar components by (fiscal) 2025.”