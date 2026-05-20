Sahaj Solar, Clarion plan 750 MW PV module factory in UAE

From pv magazine India
Gujarat-based Sahaj Solar has announced a joint venture between its subsidiary Sahaj Renewable Energy Trading-FZCO and Clarion Investments LLC to establish Sahaj Energy Solar Panels Manufacturing L.L.C. in the UAE.
The joint venture will develop a 750 MW solar module manufacturing facility at an unspecified location in the Middle Eastern country. The new factory will target global markets, with a strategic focus on GCC countries including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman, as well as the United States.
The partnership combines Sahaj Solar’s manufacturing expertise with Clarion Investments’ logistics capabilities.
The facility will produce solar modules for both domestic and international markets.
Founded in 2010 and based in Ahmedabad, Sahaj Solar is recognized by the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). It currently operates a 100 MW solar module manufacturing line at its Bavla plant in Gujarat, with a 1.5 GW capacity expansion under planning. The company also provides solar water pumping systems, street lighting, and off-grid and microgrid solar solutions across India and export markets.
Clarion Investments is a commercial real estate investment manager headquartered in New York City. It operates as an independent subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, which is a California-based multinational holding company and one of the largest asset management firms globally.
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