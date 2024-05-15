SEG Solar signs land deal to make solar cells, wafers, modules in Indonesia

SEG Solar, a US solar panel maker, has signed a land-utilization agreement with Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang (Grand Batang City), the biggest industrial estate operated by a state-owned enterprise in Indonesia.

The deal is part of a $500 million plan to make silicon ingots, wafers, cells, and solar panels. The vertically integrated project will include 5 GW of silicon wafers, 5 GW of solar cells, and 5 GW of PV modules. In the first phase, SEG will build factories for 5 GW of solar cells and 3 GW of solar panels, with plans to finish the project by the second quarter of 2025.

“Integrated layout across the entire industry chain is crucial for SEG to adhere to legally compliant supply chain standards,” SEG Chief Operating Officer Jun Zhuge said in a press release. “Through upstream and downstream coordination, SEG ensures the provision of clean, traceable green products for the markets in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia.

The site in Batang Regency, Java, will span more than 40 hectares. It could become the biggest PV industrial park in Southeast Asia, according to SEG Solar. The Texas-based company claimed that the industrial park could create more than 3,000 jobs.

SEG Solar said it will use the cells for its global module factory, which it claimed will make its supply chain traceable, while ensuring it has a stable supply of core materials.



In February, SEG Solar unveiled new PV modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology.