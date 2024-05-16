Bangladesh seeking consultants for 100 MW solar plant

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Energy, Power and Mineral Resources has kicked off a consultancy tender for a proposed 100 MW solar plant in the village of Kalapara, in the south-central part of the country.
The chosen consulting firm will be tasked with completing a detailed feasibility study, alongside an initial environmental examination and environmental and social impact assessment study.
The firm will also conduct a route survey, land acquisition plan and resettlement action plan for a 132 kV transmission line to connect the project to the nearest grid substation.
According to the tender details, the work should be self-funded. The deadline for expressions of interest is June 5, 2024.
Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Bangladesh had deployed 767 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 524 MW at the end of 2022.
The country’s accelerating solar deployment looks set to continue. The Bangladeshi authorities approved 2.1 GW of solar in 2023, including 630 MW in December alone. In April, the government approved the construction of another three solar plants, each with a capacity of 100 MW.
