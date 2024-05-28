India’s PV module exports hit $1.9 billion in fiscal 2023-24

From pv magazine India
India’s solar module exports rose 91% to $1.9 billion in fiscal 2023-24. The US market was the biggest destination, accounting for 98.5% of India’s total PV module exports. Exports to South Africa hit $4.73 million, according to data from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
India’s solar module imports hit $4,353.51 million in fiscal 2023-24, 361% up from $943.52 million in fiscal 2022-23. China’s shipments to India totaled $2,850.74 million, accounting for around 66% of India’s total module imports.
Vietnam was the second-largest module supplier to India. Its panel shipments to India totaled $935.05 million. Malaysia’s shipments to India stood at $237.99 million.
Popular content
India’s imports of solar cells also rose to $1,853.05 million in fiscal 2024, up 41% year on year.
China remained the largest solar cell supplier to the Indian market. PV cell imports from China almost doubled to $1,035.98 million in fiscal 2024, from $581.45 million in fiscal 2023.
Malaysia and Thailand were India’s next two biggest sources for solar cells, with their shipments to India totaling $311.81 million and $248.75 million, respectively.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.